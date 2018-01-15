Click-to-Call: Why the Phone Call Is Back in Business [Infographic]

Marketers understand the importance of making it easy for customers and prospects to find contact information. Websites often have prominent "contact us" sections, chat opportunities that pop up in a corner of the screen, and promises of quick response times.

But some marketers may be overlooking one contact channel: the phone. Despite the belief that customers don't want to talk or don't have time to call, offering a click-to-call option is a useful way to help customers reach your business.

And the technology is more trackable than it's ever been, with call data merged into CRM systems and click-to-call analytics helping marketers track, record, and optimize inbound calls.

In fact, in 2016, global click-to-call revenue was estimated at $7.41 billion, and that figure is expected to grow to $13.70 by 2020.

That's according to an infographic created by the team at M2 On Hold, which explains how marketers can use click-to-call technology and what benefits it can bring to the customer experience—and your revenue.





Check out the graphic to learn more: