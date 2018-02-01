Mobile Marketing: 2018 Statistics and Tips for Small Businesses [Infographic]

We all know mobile is gaining momentum, and it's not going to slow down anytime soon.
So what can marketers do to make sure their websites stay up-to-date with the latest mobile trends? This infographic by film editing simplifiers Filmora has the following tips:
• Make sure videos are mobile-friendly.
• More broadly, make sure your website is mobile-friendly. (If your audiences use mobile devices—and they probably do—this should be your first priority.)
• Capitalize on social media.
• Explore augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) options to enhance customer experiences.
• If you're running video ads, use mobile native video advertising.
• Ensure making payments on mobile is easy to do.
• Consider QR codes to streamline user experience.
Ready to refine your mobile strategy? Check out the infographic. Tap or click to see a larger version.
