Mobile Marketing: 2018 Statistics and Tips for Small Businesses [Infographic]

We all know mobile is gaining momentum, and it's not going to slow down anytime soon.

So what can marketers do to make sure their websites stay up-to-date with the latest mobile trends? This infographic by film editing simplifiers Filmora has the following tips:

• Make sure videos are mobile-friendly.

• More broadly, make sure your website is mobile-friendly. (If your audiences use mobile devices—and they probably do—this should be your first priority.)

• Capitalize on social media.





• Explore augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) options to enhance customer experiences.

• If you're running video ads, use mobile native video advertising.

• Ensure making payments on mobile is easy to do.

• Consider QR codes to streamline user experience.

Ready to refine your mobile strategy? Check out the infographic. Tap or click to see a larger version.



