How Chatbots Can Help Your E-Commerce [Infographic]

Beep beep boop beep. Our idea of robots has changed over the years, and they are sounding more human than ever. In fact, you may have interacted with one recently without even knowing it.

Chatbots are gaining in popularity, and an infographic by B2B product-comparison site Market Inspector explains why more companies are using chatbots and how they assisting in e-commerce transactions.

Bots can help throughout the buyer's journey, the infographic explains. For example, they can send a welcome message and offer guidance when visitors first arrive on your site. As users search for products, chatbots can make suggestions and offer promotions.

Moreover, chatbots aren't limited to interacting with one or two customers at a time, like a human is, and they can determine leads that are more likely to convert so humans know where to focus their follow-up.

The graphic says 96% of companies believe chatbots are here to stay, so check it out to learn how robots can help your company make more sales:



