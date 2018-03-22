How to Promote Loyalty Rewards Programs [Infographic]

Retailers and e-commerce merchants institute loyalty programs to drive customer retention and boost repeat sales. However, implementing your loyalty program is only the first step—loyalty programs must be promoted if you want to keep customers engaged and have the most impact.

The loyalty rewards program experts at Zinrelo created an infographic that outlines how to achieve these two steps: create awareness about your loyalty program, and engage enrolled customers in a way that encourages more customer loyalty.

The graphic provides ideas for how to create awareness of your loyalty program through website promotion and your email program. For example, you can award points before the program launches so customers don't start the program with no points, then you can send an email to let them know about their points.

The second half of the graphic explores how to engage enrolled customers through event-based notifications and promotional events.

If you're ready to kick off your loyalty program—or give your current program a boost—check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



