Customer Relationships in the Age of Technology [Infographic]

"How can technology be used effectively to bring us closer to our customers rather than further away?" asks an infographic by digital customer experience platform CUBE.

The infographic explains how to use technology to amplify human connections. And that's no oxymoron: Technology can help distribute a brand's message in an authentic way and connect with customers more efficiently than humans can.

The graphic points out that 91% of consumers say they would reward a brand for authenticity. Yet more and more brands are implementing AI and chatbots. Those two ideas are not mutually exclusive: A company's use of data and automation techniques can help customers get answers and resolutions quicker.

But, the graphic warns, adding technology does not mean removing the human connection altogether. Companies must be thoughtful about how they implement new tools and should always keep the customer experience the first priority.

If you're interested in putting your customers first and implementing the right technologies to do that, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.



