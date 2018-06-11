Are Chatbots a Good Idea for Your Business? [Infographic]

Your business has customers. Those customers have questions. What's the best way to answer those questions? You can hire humans, you can use chatbots, or you can use a combination of the two solutions.

An infographic by Grazitti Interactive explores the pros and cons of chatbots by illustrating a conversation between two friends about the technology.

Throughout the conversation, one friend explains to the other what a chatbot is, how chatbots work within the marketing framework, how consumers feel about chatbots, and how chatbots can increase profitability.

In addition, the infographic provides a sophistication scale, so you can see how your business ranks in chatbot maturity now as well as assess where you want to strive to be.

For the scoop on chatbots, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.





Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!