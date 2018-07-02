To Bot or Not to Bot? [Infographic]
More than 60% of consumers report feeling that chatbots are the way of the future for customer service, and that's great news for businesses.
Soon, researchers predict, up to $0.70 could be saved per transaction via the use of bots, according to an infographic by Comm100, a chatbot provider.
With chatbot use growing, organizations must have a system in place to understand what sort of return they're getting from the technology.
The infographic outlines tools for doing that in five key steps:
- Identify eligible queries
- Calculate the percentage of chat dealing with eligible queries
- Calculate agent time spent on eligible chats
- Estimate the annual cost of handling eligible chats
- Understand how your chatbot stacks up
To see whether chatbots might be right for your business, check out the infographic:
Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.
