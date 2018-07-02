Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code WOOHOO »

To Bot or Not to Bot? [Infographic]

by Laura Forer  |  
July 2, 2018
More than 60% of consumers report feeling that chatbots are the way of the future for customer service, and that's great news for businesses.

Soon, researchers predict, up to $0.70 could be saved per transaction via the use of bots, according to an infographic by Comm100, a chatbot provider.

With chatbot use growing, organizations must have a system in place to understand what sort of return they're getting from the technology.

The infographic outlines tools for doing that in five key steps:

  1. Identify eligible queries
  2. Calculate the percentage of chat dealing with eligible queries
  3. Calculate agent time spent on eligible chats
  4. Estimate the annual cost of handling eligible chats
  5. Understand how your chatbot stacks up

To see whether chatbots might be right for your business, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

