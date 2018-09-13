The Power of Micro-Influencers [Infographic]

Many people hear the phrase "influencer marketing" and think of celebrities and high-priced sponsored posts. But the most effective influencers don't always have millions of followers; in fact, micro-influencers can help create awareness about—and drive sales for—your brand.

Working with a micro-influencer means you'll likely reach smaller audiences, but those audiences will be highly targeted. And follower counts are not as important as engagement rates to social media algorithms that display (or don't) your brand's content.

An infographic created by influencer marketing platform SocialPubli.com illustrates why partnering with micro-influencers may be an excellent option for some brands. Consumers identify more with someone who is like them, believing more in the recommendations of friends and family than those of celebrities, the graphic explains. Those factors are part of the reason behind the success of micro-influencers.

Because micro-influencers are experts and industry leaders, and they are also relatable to their audiences and close to their online communities, they offer the combination of credibility, authenticity, engagement, and affordability.

Check out the graphic to see whether micro-influencers are the right choice for your brand:





