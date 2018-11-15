It's easy to get carried away and overwhelmed with the strategy, ideas, KPIs, schedules, ads, listening, influencers, and all the other pieces that combine to form a social media program.

Phew.

Take a deep breath.

Today we'll simplify with this checklist from marketing analytics company SEMrush.

In those moments when there is just too much to do, you want to make sure that at least the basics are covered.

The checklist breaks down the tasks that need to be addressed on a daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly basis.

Making these items part of your routine will help ensure you never miss a post, you stay up-to-date on current trends, and you are on your way to your target goals.

Check out the checklist here: