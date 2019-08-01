At this point, your company is probably investing time, money, and other resources into social media, but a key component still missing from most social media marketing efforts is an employee advocacy program.

A couple of infographics from employee advocacy platform EveryoneSocial highlight why that's likely a big shortcoming.

Even though marketers tend to understand the importance and value of employee advocacy, others in the company, including other departments and the C-suite, very well may not.

However, employee advocacy can be invaluable, helping to boost brand visibility, drive quality leads, increase social engagement, reduce advertising costs, improve revenue, even aid in recruitment, and much more.