With its 645 million users, LinkedIn is a powerful business social media platform invaluable for networking.

That sounds like a great opportunity for small businesses... But many of today's small businesses never get around to signing up and setting up a LinkedIn profile.

Yet, it takes just a couple of hours to not only create your presence but also launch a strategy for being known, building a reputation, and getting found.

Whether you're looking to build brand awareness or meet other business-minded people, a LinkedIn profile can work wonders.

A comprehensive visual guide from Headway Capital provides helpful tips on how to set up, optimize, and manage a small business account on LinkedIn—everything from how to use LinkedIn, how to set up or claim a company page, how to optimize it for search results, what types of content or posts to share, and how to increase followers.

Check out the infographic for step-by-step instructions and helpful details: