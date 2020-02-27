Not long ago an experimental undertaking, influencer marketing has rapidly matured, making the transition to the digital marketing mainstream as a go-to strategy.

And 2020 seems destined to be yet another year of consistent growth for influencer marketing as it expands its reach into new industries, social networks, and content formats.

For marketers scaling up their investment in 2020 as well as those initiating their influencer activity just now, it's vital to get an accurate picture of the territory as it stands today.

Below, in the first of two infographics, influencer marketing platform SocialPubli provides an overview of the booming industry of digital content creators.

From influencers' expectations and marketers' perspectives to the social media networks fueling influencer marketing's expansion, the infographic shares useful information for a successful implementation of influencer partnerships in 2020.

The second infographic, authored by Ashley Zeckman of agency TopRank Marketing, focuses on B2B influencers—specifically, on how to build a B2B influencer marketing strategy.

It answers a series of questions important to building a solid program, among them the following: