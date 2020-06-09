The social media manager role revolves around managing social media channels on a daily basis, but the work has bled over into other marketing areas as well.

For example, in that social media marketing role you might be asked to create graphics, shoot, and edit videos, and even act the part of data analyst to interpret the metrics across the channels you are managing.

To better understand the career path of the social media manager, the team from Socialinsider has issued a collection of interviews with and insights from top social media professionals.

Consisting of four chapters, Life of a Social Media Manager covers how to become the best social media manager you can be, how to get better at social media content, how to integrate social media into your daily marketing strategy, and how to handle situations in times of crisis.

An infographic based on the book and compiled by easel.ly outlines its four chapter. Check it out: