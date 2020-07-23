Creating effective content for a business website is a complex endeavor that requires undertaking everything from audience research and competitive analysis to media development and search engine optimization.
To execute across all of those areas, it helps to follow a step-by-step workflow.
That process typically starts with creating a clear value proposition for products/services, and finishes with developing a comprehensive plan for ongoing site updates.
An infographic (below) outlines this systematic approach for creating good website content. Compiled by THAT Agency, it covers 12 key steps which enable marketers to consistently create pieces that both connect with audiences and help achieve business goals.
