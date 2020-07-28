Consistently generating high-quality leads lies at the heart of an effective B2B marketing strategy, helping to drive revenue and ensure sustained growth.

In fact, some 85% of B2B marketers list lead generation as their primary challenge.

To successfully generate leads, B2B marketers can embrace a wide range of approaches, from working with reliable data partners and using account-based marketing (ABM) to continuously feeding their email marketing engines and investing in automation tools.

An infographic (below) outlines 21 key strategies that can aid B2B marketers with their lead generation efforts. Compiled by SalesIntel, it includes data from various sources and covers everything from content formats to targeting tactics.

Check out the infographic:

