The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many companies to shutter offices and ask their staff to work from home. And though that shift has been hugely disruptive, it may also benefit both businesses and employees in key ways.

Some 65% of workers say they are more productive in a home office than in a normal office, and 67% of employers say remote workers are more productive.

Moreover, working from home can lower stress levels for workers, reduce commuting times and costs, and help the environment.

An infographic (below) from UK firm Computers in the City explores the benefits of remote work and delves into how businesses can ensure employees are healthy, happy, safe, and productive while working from home.

Check out the infographic:

