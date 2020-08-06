MarketingProfs B2B Forum is going virtual... with a twist. Don’t miss it.

Effective SEO isn't just about improving your website's structure, performance, and content; it's also about signaling the right things to search engines via external pages and platforms.

Off-site SEO has many components, including earning high-quality backlinks from other websites and building a strong presence on social networks.

At the heart of off-site SEO is the goal of establishing authority, relevance, and quality with search engines.

An infographic (below) from The Blue Oceans Group explores each of those areas and delves into key tactics for building a comprehensive off-site search engine optimization strategy.

Check out the infographic:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

