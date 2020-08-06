Effective SEO isn't just about improving your website's structure, performance, and content; it's also about signaling the right things to search engines via external pages and platforms.

Off-site SEO has many components, including earning high-quality backlinks from other websites and building a strong presence on social networks.

At the heart of off-site SEO is the goal of establishing authority, relevance, and quality with search engines.

An infographic (below) from The Blue Oceans Group explores each of those areas and delves into key tactics for building a comprehensive off-site search engine optimization strategy.

Check out the infographic: