As Internet penetration increases and more facets of day-to-day life expand into digital channels, the scale of data being generated online every minute is breathtaking.

For example, YouTube users upload 500 hours of video and LinkedIn members apply for 69,444 jobs every minute, on average, in 2020.

All this online activity generates a huge amount of revenue: Every minute people spend $1 million online, on average.

A recent infographic from DOMO delves into the stunning stats, examining online user behavior through the amount of data generated and consumed every minute across high-traffic platforms and popular applications such as Zoom, TikTok, Skype, and Netflix.

Check out the infographic: