It's no secret that Google's search engine seeks to surface high-quality content to its users. However, determining exactly what signals "high-quality" to its algorithms can be challenging for marketers.

Luckily, Google provided some insight in 2019 when it explained that its internal evaluators look for three key elements on pages when judging quality: expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness (EAT).

Understanding what EAT is and why Google prioritizes it can help marketers boost SEO effectiveness and succeed more consistently with their search efforts.

An infographic (below) from Spiralytics explores the fundamentals of EAT and how to create content that has these three important qualities.

Check out the infographic: