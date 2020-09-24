MarketingProfs B2B Forum is going virtual... with a twist. Don’t miss it.

It's no secret that Google's search engine seeks to surface high-quality content to its users. However, determining exactly what signals "high-quality" to its algorithms can be challenging for marketers.

Luckily, Google provided some insight in 2019 when it explained that its internal evaluators look for three key elements on pages when judging quality: expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness (EAT).

Understanding what EAT is and why Google prioritizes it can help marketers boost SEO effectiveness and succeed more consistently with their search efforts.

An infographic (below) from Spiralytics explores the fundamentals of EAT and how to create content that has these three important qualities.

Check out the infographic

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

