When it comes to content formats, effectiveness in driving conversions tends to vary depending on the stage of the buyer's journey.

For example, infographics are often great for capturing attention at the top of the funnel but may not resonate at the bottom of the funnel.

On the other hand, technical briefs may be too much for audiences early on but are often highly valued closer to the purchase decision.

An infographic (below) from Spear and Uberflip explores effective content types for each stage of the sales funnel (early, mid, late) and provides tips for connecting with target audiences throughout the buyer's journey.

