The B2B customer journey is often long and complex, involving quite a bit of investigation, research, and analysis on the part of buyers.

Given that, retargeting is often a highly effective strategy, as marketers can engage audiences that have already expressed some interest in their products and services. Retargeting on LinkedIn, in particular, can help boost campaign efficiency for B2B advertisers, since the platform is widely used by professionals.

So, how does retargeting on LinkedIn work?

A recent infographic (below) from LinkedIn Marketing Solutions covers the basics, including advice for setting up tags on a website, using rules to define an audience, identifying an objective, and best-practices for website, video, and lead-generation form retargeting.

Check out the infographic: