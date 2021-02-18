Most marketers are well aware that search-friendly content can help boost traffic, engagement, conversions, and sales.
However, the nitty-gritty of search engine optimization (SEO) can often be tough to figure out.
How exactly can you develop content that will rank well on SERPs (search engine results pages)?
A recent infographic (below) from Grazitti Interactive offers nine key tips for creating SEO-friendly content and includes advice on researching keywords, identifying the right formats, and implementing effective internal links.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "Nine Tips for Creating SEO-Friendly Content [Infographic]"
