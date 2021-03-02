Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

The practice of "breadcrumbing"—not responding to job candidates in a timely fashion—can have a range of negative effects on employers, according to recent research from Robert Half.

The report was based on data from a survey of more than 1,000 workers in the United States.

Some 62% of workers say they will lose interest in a prospective employer if they don't hear back within two weeks of an initial interview, and 49% say they will ghost a company if they feel they are being strung along.

A recent infographic (below) highlights those findings and a few additional insights from the survey that reveal why breadcrumbing is a bad idea.

Check out the infographic:

why companies shouldn't breadcrumb job candidates, survey by robert half

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

