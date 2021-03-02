The practice of "breadcrumbing"—not responding to job candidates in a timely fashion—can have a range of negative effects on employers, according to recent research from Robert Half.
The report was based on data from a survey of more than 1,000 workers in the United States.
Some 62% of workers say they will lose interest in a prospective employer if they don't hear back within two weeks of an initial interview, and 49% say they will ghost a company if they feel they are being strung along.
A recent infographic (below) highlights those findings and a few additional insights from the survey that reveal why breadcrumbing is a bad idea.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "Why Companies Shouldn't 'Breadcrumb' Job Candidates [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
