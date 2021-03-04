Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Do you know the difference between the two types of in-stream ads on YouTube?

Or how about where YouTube's bumper ads and video discovery ads appear?

A recent infographic (below) from Unidev provides a cheat sheet to understanding what those various formats are and how they work on the video platform.

The piece also looks at how YouTube ads can help marketers achieve a wide range of goals.

Check out the infographic:

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "A Quick Guide to Understanding YouTube Ads [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.