Do you know the difference between the two types of in-stream ads on YouTube?
Or how about where YouTube's bumper ads and video discovery ads appear?
A recent infographic (below) from Unidev provides a cheat sheet to understanding what those various formats are and how they work on the video platform.
The piece also looks at how YouTube ads can help marketers achieve a wide range of goals.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "A Quick Guide to Understanding YouTube Ads [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
Subscribe today...it's free!
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Advertising & Promotions Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Advertising & Promotions: