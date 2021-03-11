Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

The COVID-19 pandemic still affecting communities around the world, so it may seem a bad time to start a business.

However, many successful companies have been founded during downturns, recessions, and depressions.

For example, Allstate was started during the Great Depression, and Uber was founded during the Great Recession.

A recent infographic (below) from Business Financing takes a look at those firms and 124 others that were founded in tough economic times.

Check out the infographic:

126 successful companies that started during a recession

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

