The COVID-19 pandemic still affecting communities around the world, so it may seem a bad time to start a business.
However, many successful companies have been founded during downturns, recessions, and depressions.
For example, Allstate was started during the Great Depression, and Uber was founded during the Great Recession.
A recent infographic (below) from Business Financing takes a look at those firms and 124 others that were founded in tough economic times.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "126 Successful Businesses Started in Tough Economic Times [Infographic]"
