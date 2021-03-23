Get your ticket to B2B Forum online (April 7-8) before it’s too late.
How do Google's search engine results pages (SERPs) change when queries happen on mobile devices versus desktop computers?

Semrush analyzed the mobile and desktop results for the top 50,000 keywords by search volume in its US database.

The researchers found a number of key differences. For example, organic video and image results are more likely to appear on mobile SERPs, whereas Featured Snippets and paid Google Ads are more likely to appear on desktop SERPs.

An infographic (below) lists the differences and similarities between mobile and desktop SERPs.

Check out the infographic:

Differences between mobile and desktop search engine results pages (SERPs) infographic 

