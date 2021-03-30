Get your ticket to B2B Forum online (April 7-8) before it’s too late.
Did you know that 70% of marketers say they are actively investing in content marketing?

Or that Thursday is the most popular day for consuming videos from businesses?

Those are just a couple of the stats covered in an infographic (below) from SalesIntel.

The piece examines 20 key content insights modern marketers should know, and includes data related to video content, podcasts, and blogs.

Check out the infographic:

20 content marking statistics marketers should know infographic

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

