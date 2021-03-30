Did you know that 70% of marketers say they are actively investing in content marketing?
Or that Thursday is the most popular day for consuming videos from businesses?
Those are just a couple of the stats covered in an infographic (below) from SalesIntel.
The piece examines 20 key content insights modern marketers should know, and includes data related to video content, podcasts, and blogs.
Check out the infographic:
Check out the infographic:
