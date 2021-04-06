Audio marketing today is far different from what it was a few years ago.
Since 2014, AM/FM listening has decreased 9% while all other audio listening has increased 12%.
When developing audio strategies, marketers must now account for digital formats that have been steadily gaining share for years (like podcasts) as well as new platforms on the rise (like Clubhouse).
A recent infographic (below) from Transcription Outsourcing explores the current audio landscape and covers what has and has not changed for audio marketers.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "Audio Marketing: From Radio to Clubhouse [Infographic]"
