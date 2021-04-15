Do you have a toxic boss?
And if you do, what sort of leader are you dealing with?
A recent infographic (below) from Resume.io provides a flowchart to help figure out if you do have a bad boss and to help determine what sort of toxicity might be at play.
The piece also provides advice for how to deal with different types of toxic bosses.
Check out the infographic:
Check out the infographic:
