Some 72% of executives say company culture is key to performance, yet only 32% say their company culture is aligned with their business strategies.

In other words, company culture is not well developed at many organizations despite being viewed as essential to success.

So, how can you level--up your company culture?

An infographic (below) from Ascension Transformation Solutions explores why employees often resist culture change and which areas to invest in in order to drive transformation.

Check out the infographic:

The art and science of company culture infographic

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

