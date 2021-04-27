Some 72% of executives say company culture is key to performance, yet only 32% say their company culture is aligned with their business strategies.

In other words, company culture is not well developed at many organizations despite being viewed as essential to success.

So, how can you level--up your company culture?

An infographic (below) from Ascension Transformation Solutions explores why employees often resist culture change and which areas to invest in in order to drive transformation.

Check out the infographic: