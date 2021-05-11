Marketers hear all the time that they should embrace personalization.
But what does that mean? How exactly can you deliver more relevant and targeted messaging?
A recent infographic (below) from CleverTap delivers 10 actionable personalization tips that can increase sales and boost customer loyalty.
The piece also explores why personalization is important and looks at what people expect from targeted messaging.
Check out the infographic:
