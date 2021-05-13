Did you know that 70% of search queries contain four words or more?
Or how about that 48% of people are now using voice assistants for general Web searches?
Those are just a couple of the search engine-related stats covered in a recent infographic (below) from Elite Content Marketer and Graphic Rhythm.
The piece explores why search and search engine optimization are vital for brands in 2021, and it looks at keyword, ranking, and backlink trends.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "25 Must-Know Search Stats for 2021 [Infographic]"
