Did you know that 70% of search queries contain four words or more?

Or how about that 48% of people are now using voice assistants for general Web searches?

Those are just a couple of the search engine-related stats covered in a recent infographic (below) from Elite Content Marketer and Graphic Rhythm.

The piece explores why search and search engine optimization are vital for brands in 2021, and it looks at keyword, ranking, and backlink trends.

Check out the infographic:

Why SEO and Google are important for brands search statistics infographic

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

