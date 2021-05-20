Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Why isn't your brand memorable?

It might be because you're failing to present your brand consistently or because you've failed to develop a unique selling proposition.

A recent infographic (below) from Golden Rule Signs explores these reasons and six others why customers tend to forget brands.

The piece also shares eight steps you can take to make your brand more memorable.

Check out the infographic:

How to make your brand memorable infographic 

