Image posts tend to garner the most engagement for small and large business accounts on LinkedIn, whereas video posts tend to garner the most engagement for midsize accounts, according to recent research from Social Insider.

The report was based on an analysis of 39,465 posts by businesses on LinkedIn.

An infographic (below) explores highlights from the research, including key engagement benchmarks.

The piece also provides advice for how marketers can boost content engagement on LinkedIn.

Check out the infographic:

LinkedIn Content Engagement infographic 

