A brand audit is an in-depth examination of your brand to identify what you're doing well, spot areas for improvement, and assess your position in the market compared with your competitors.
So, how exactly do you conduct one?
A recent infographic (below) from Superside explores the basics in a six-step guide.
The piece looks at the core pillars of a successful brand audit and covers what to do after completing the process.
Check out the infographic:
