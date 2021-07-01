Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

How can you boost productivity and set yourself up for success while working from home?

Separating your work life and home life, firing up your energy levels, and maximizing your efficiency are key approaches.

An infographic (below) from Tommy John explores productivity hacks related to each of those approaches.

The piece also looks at some of the major benefits of working from home.

Check out the infographic:

12 work from home productivity hacks infographic 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

