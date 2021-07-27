Women are well represented in marketing in North America across all career levels, according to recent research from LinkedIn Marketing Solutions.
However, women of color are underrepresented in marketing leadership roles.
The report was based on jobs data from LinkedIn's platform as well as research from other sources.
An infographic (below) explores the findings, including representation by industry and race.
