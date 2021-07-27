Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Women are well represented in marketing in North America across all career levels, according to recent research from LinkedIn Marketing Solutions.

However, women of color are underrepresented in marketing leadership roles.

The report was based on jobs data from LinkedIn's platform as well as research from other sources.

An infographic (below) explores the findings, including representation by industry and race.

Check out the infographic:

Diversity in marketing infographic

