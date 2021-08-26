Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Using hashtags can be an effective way to boost the reach of your LinkedIn posts.

However, figuring out exactly which hashtags to include can be difficult.

To help, Media Update analyzed the follower counts of hashtags that are popular with marketers.

An infographic (below) explores five of the key hashtags surfaced by the analysis, and includes the follower count for each.

Check out the infographic:

Five hashtags marketers should use on LinkedIn 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

