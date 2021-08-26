Using hashtags can be an effective way to boost the reach of your LinkedIn posts.
However, figuring out exactly which hashtags to include can be difficult.
To help, Media Update analyzed the follower counts of hashtags that are popular with marketers.
An infographic (below) explores five of the key hashtags surfaced by the analysis, and includes the follower count for each.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "Five Useful LinkedIn Hashtags for Marketers [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
