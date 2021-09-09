Did you know that 90% of high-performing employees exhibit high emotional intelligence?
That's in part because high emotional intelligence is linked to stronger interpersonal relationships and greater leadership skills.
An infographic (below) from GradSchoolCenter delves into exactly what emotional intelligence is and why it's often key to career success.
The piece also explores how to grow your emotional intelligence.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "How Emotional Intelligence Impacts Career Success [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Career Management Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Career Management:
- 15 Leadership Lessons From Female Founders and CEOs [Infographic]
- How to Find a Life-Changing Mentor [Infographic]
- The State of Content Entrepreneurs: Motivation and Pay Trends
- The 50 Most Searched for HR Questions on Google [Infographic]
- So, You Want to Be a Thought Leader? A Framework and Guide for Your Thought Leadership Strategy