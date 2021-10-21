Content creators and influencers say their favorite social platforms are TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, according to recent research from The Influencer Marketing Factory.

Creators and influencers also say these are the platforms that they make the most money from.

The report was based on data from two surveys, one of 500 content creators (curators, social media influencers, bloggers, videographers, etc.) and one of 600 people who consume creator content.

An infographic (below) covers key findings from the surveys, including creators' earning trends and how consumers of content feel about tipping creators.

Check out the infographic: