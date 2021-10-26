Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Some 55% of people say they don't trust the companies they buy from as much as they used to.

How can you avoid that and ensure that your brand isn't losing loyalty?

An infographic (below) from Chattermill covers six strategies for maintaining customer trust, including owning up to mistakes and overtly displaying your brand's core values.

The piece also covers why customer trust is vital for every business.

Check out the infographic:

6 ways to maintain customer trust infographic 

