Gen Z is the fastest growing global audience demographic on LinkedIn.
So, how can marketers reach such a valuable cohort on the professional social network?
An infographic (below) from LinkedIn Marketing Solutions explores what it takes to stand out.
The piece looks at the considerations members of Gen Z take into account when looking at brands, such as purpose, reliability, and authenticity.
The infographic also provides examples of campaigns on LinkedIn that have successfully engaged Gen Z.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "How to Stand Out to Gen Z on LinkedIn [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Sign in with your preferred account, below.
Social Media Resources
You may like these other MarketingProfs resources related to Social Media.
Businesses with large followings on Instagram more than doubled their use of the social network's stories feature in 2021, according to recent research from Socialinsider.
Which social media marketing trends will be big deals in 2022? To find out, Hootsuite surveyed 18,100 marketers around the world, spoke with industry leaders, and examined third-party data.
Gen Z is the fastest-growing audience demographic on LinkedIn, according to recent research from the professional social network.
SEMRush analyzed 300 trending videos for 19 characteristics to find out which traits and creative approaches popular TikToks have in common.
This infographic from MediaUpdate, which is based on content from Acodez, covers five key types of social media influencers based on follower counts.