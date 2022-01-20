As you craft your 2022 SEO strategy, which search updates from 2021 should you be keeping in mind?
To help spark marketers' memories, PageTraffic created an infographic (below) recapping the key updates that Google made to its search algorithm last year.
The piece covers the ten most influential 2021 updates in chronological order.
It also provides advice for how marketers can optimize their content for these updates.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "10 Important Google Search Algorithm Updates From 2021 [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Sign in with your preferred account, below.
Search Resources
You may like these other MarketingProfs resources related to Search.
If you're not yet using Google Search Console Insights to improve your SEO, it's time to start. More than just an analytics dashboard, GSCI answers specific SEO questions; best of all, it's completely free.
Marketers in different roles are focused on different SEO priorities in 2022, though improving collaboration is a shared goal across the board, according to recent research from Conductor.
The cutting edge of search may have moved beyond keywords and links to deciphering what Google has learned about the searcher. Wil Reynolds of Seer shares his insights on SEO, as well as philosophies on leadership and giving back to the community.
How can you ensure your website ranks well in in 2022? This infographic looks at the importance of focusing on strategies such as high-quality content, mobile optimizations, on-page enhancements, and fast page speeds.
SEO professionals say on-page elements had the biggest impact on search rankings over the past 12 months, according to recent research from Search Engine Journal.
This infographic looks at differences between social media and SEO in nine areas: topics, formats, audience targeting, conversion likelihood, speed, upper limits, effort and durability, measurement, and interdependence.