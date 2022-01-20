Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

As you craft your 2022 SEO strategy, which search updates from 2021 should you be keeping in mind?

To help spark marketers' memories, PageTraffic created an infographic (below) recapping the key updates that Google made to its search algorithm last year.

The piece covers the ten most influential 2021 updates in chronological order.

It also provides advice for how marketers can optimize their content for these updates.

Check out the infographic:

Google search algorithm updates of 2021 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

