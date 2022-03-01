Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

What does it take to build a successful online community?

An infographic (below) from Guild presents the elements for planning, launching, and sustaining an online community in the form of a periodic table.

The table is structured around 10 categories: community strategy, community types, community management techniques, social media platforms, community platforms, community goals, community management roles, community membership roles, community governance, community checklists, and community member motivations.

This accompanying blog post covers each of the categories in depth.

Check out the infographic:

The periodic table of community strategy infographic 

