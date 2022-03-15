Marketers constantly face a range of difficult challenges, from having to meet tight deadlines to needing to come up with fresh creative ideas.

All of that can take a toll over time and lead to burnout.

An infographic (below) from Media Update looks at how marketers can look after their mental health.

Specifically, the piece explores four ways to maintain happiness and creativity: being mindful, setting boundaries, getting enough rest, and celebrating wins.

Check out the infographic: