Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

What do marketers need to know about user-generated content (UGC) advertising?

An infographic (below) from Consumer Acquisition looks at the state of the ecosystem in 2022.

The piece explores performance trends for UGC advertising and how social networks are investing in UGC.

The infographic also covers some top UGC advertising creative trends.

Check out the infographic:

User-generated content advertising in 2022 

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "The User-Generated Content Advertising Ecosystem [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.

Sign in with your preferred account, below.

Facebook Sign In Google Sign In Twitter Sign In

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

See the Future of Marketing April 6 & 7 at B2B Forum Online