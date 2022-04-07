What do marketers need to know about user-generated content (UGC) advertising?
An infographic (below) from Consumer Acquisition looks at the state of the ecosystem in 2022.
The piece explores performance trends for UGC advertising and how social networks are investing in UGC.
The infographic also covers some top UGC advertising creative trends.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "The User-Generated Content Advertising Ecosystem [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Sign in with your preferred account, below.
Content Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Content:
- Effective Content Writing in 15 Steps
- What Is Curated Content? Eight Things to Know [Infographic]
- How to Align Content to the Buyer's Journey for Increased Conversions
- Podcasting for B2B Marketing Thought Leaders
- Live Professional Captions vs. Live Auto Captions: Which Is Best For You?
- Five Types of Content to Include in Your Sales Enablement Playbook