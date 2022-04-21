Burn Out, Retention & You: Register for The Future-Proofed Career with President Val Witt & CCO Ann Handley, April 26
Which brands inspire so much loyalty that people want to immortalize them in ink?

To find out, DealA examined Instagram data, looking at the volume of posts tagged with the word "tattoo" as well as the brand name of 70 popular brands across a range of industries.

The researchers found Disney is the most tattooed brand by far, with more tattoo posts on Instagram than all of the other examined brands combined. Other top tattooed brands include Nintendo, Harley-Davidson, LEGO, and Nike.

An infographic (below) covers the full list of the 40 most commonly tattooed brands.

Check out the infographic:

 

