This show is episode 420 of the Marketing Smarts podcast. To mark the occasion, I invited Ryan Stewart, founder and CMO of marketing agency Webris, to talk about the challenges and opportunities of cannabis marketing in B2C and B2B. Be a good doobie and listen until the end. (Sorry.)

To learn more, visit Webris.org. You can also follow Ryan on Twitter at @ryanwashere.

Ryan and I covered a lot of ground, including how he helped a B2B cannabis client reach a new B2C audience through social media and display ads without violating any terms of use.

