In his book Leading in a Social World, Aaron Templer gets to the bottom of the human social brain, including whether social media is really the right place to be marketing at all.

PLAY NOW Listen to it later: Download the MP3

"Because we marketers have had our hands on the levers of social media for so long, I think we've kind of lost our way.... The social mind actually uses a completely different network than the rest of our day to day operations," Templer explains.

"You have to flip the network on and off. So as marketers, we enter these social groups.... We've got our work hat on.... You're asking a lot of a social group to think about something like a sales offer or some type of promotion."

Communities that are built on social networks also come with a sense of safety—not only from the outside world but also from the idea of being sold to. So, social media marketing is fighting an uphill battle from the start.

What's more, many marketers are working with flawed data that comes directly from the social platforms themselves—platforms that, of course, want to encourage participation with "positive" results. But followers and Twitter likes aren't even part of the funnel, Templer claims. They're not even the top of the funnel. They're just there to confirm the bias that social media works.

Templer recommends getting over that barrier and having honest conversations about social media data. Look at your dashboard and ask yourself whether it's translating to real business results. And if not, well, it might be time to time to rethink your position as a marketer and take responsibility for a leadership role in a social community.

"As marketers, the actual craft of marketing is about influence without power. That's what we do every day," says Templer.

Listen to the entire show now from the link above, or download the mp3 and listen at your convenience. Of course, you can also subscribe to the Marketing Smarts podcast in iTunes or via RSS and never miss an episode.

This episode brought to you by MNTN and Semrush.

MNTN builds advertising software for brands to drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more through the power of television. MNTN Performance TV is the world's only Connected TV advertising platform optimized for direct-response marketing goals, redefining what advertisers can do with television. Semrush is a digital marketing platform with 50+ tools to help businesses of all sizes get measurable results. Whether it's SEO, content, social media, competitive research, or all of the above, millions of marketers worldwide trust Semrush. Make Semrush your new digital team member and start growing your business today.

"Marketing Smarts" theme music composed by Juanito Pascual of

Published on