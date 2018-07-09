How to Schedule Your Social Media Updates More Efficiently
There is a certain art (or science, rather) to scheduling your social media updates. Scheduling should go beyond simply using tools to publish updates when you aren't manually able to. Now you can plan most of your social media marketing months in advance.
Here's how to schedule your social media updates more efficiently.
Create your content categories
Take time to organize your social media updates and create a social media calendar before you schedule them.
Simply create a list of all the types of content categories that you're going to share, such as...
- Evergreen blog posts (blog posts that remain relevant over time)
- Time-sensitive blog posts (blog posts that are relevant only during a specific time)
- Promotional updates
- Event promotions
- Product/service launch or announcement of new features
- Holidays
- Industry events
- Quotes
- Images, videos, and GIFs
Of course, you might have other categories of content, too. Your list should be a complete overview of what you plan to publish in the coming months. If you're looking for ideas, check out this article on social media campaigns that get attention.
Determine your recurring updates
If you want to publish some of your updates multiple times, you don't need to schedule each post individually. That will only cost you time; instead, you could use a tool to do that for you.
Lilach Bullock is a social media marketing consultant, trainer, and highly regarded speaker.
LinkedIn: Lilach Bullock
Rate this
Overall rating
Add a Comment
Comments
Thanks for the great into! I'm also a big fan of CoSchedule because all their tips and tools are backed up by extensive research.
Hi, Lilach. Very helpful post. I especially appreciated your reviews of the different social scheduling features for each tool, particularly whether or not they have the ability to group posts by content type. Have you looked into which ones might have accessibility options already built in? Those that have the ability to include alternative text for images on Twitter and Facebook would be a huge help for me. The social tools have native capabilities, and Tweetdeck just added it. Buffer now includes the ability to add alt text on Twitter (not sure of other channels -- haven't checked). Thoughts or alternatives appreciated!